Girls in the 15th Region like Shelby Valley senior and University of Kentucky commit Cassidy Rowe or Pikeville sophomore Trinity Rowe (who is ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class of 2024 by some experts) are two of the best point guards in the state. Shelby Valley big Alyssa Elswick is one of the top players in the state and has already committed to play at Thomas More. Belfry’s Kyera Thornsbury has also emerged as a can’t miss talent at the next level.