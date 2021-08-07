Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin ISD scrapping certain new guidelines announced by TEA

By KVUE News Staff
 3 days ago

On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released new guidelines for districts across the state as Texas grapples with another huge surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Among the new guidelines included the following items:

  • Schools do not have to inform parents of a positive case.
  • Schools do not have to conduct contact tracing.
  • If a school does contact trace, parents can still choose to send a child to school if they are a close contact of an infected student.

Austin ISD tweeted out its own edited version of an infographic containing those guidelines on Friday evening, stating the following:

  • Austin ISD will continue informing parents of positive cases.
  • Austin ISD will continue conducting contact tracing.
  • Families should keep sick children at home.

The new guidance has been somewhat controversial. State Rep. Erin Zwiener also tweeted out a thread with the same infographic, adding that the guidance was "disastrous."

"I. Am. Furious," she said. "This is bad and directly deviates from some of the CDC recommendations."

