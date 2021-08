Umuthi Healthcare Solutions PLC - London-based healthcare firm - Says it has been continuing with its efforts to address the operational issues regarding the shares trading and has applied every effort to facilitate an expeditious restoration. The company's shares were suspended on June 10 as a result of UK Financial Conduct Authority concerns regarding some Umuthi shareholders who were involved in a share exchange agreement prior to the company's admission to trading, not being able to trade all of their shares. This was due, in some instances, to share trading accounts not having been fully activated, Umuthi says.