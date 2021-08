Web drama “Blue Birthday” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. “Blue Birthday” is a fantasy romance thriller produced by Playlist, the studio behind the hit web dramas “A-TEEN” and “Love Playlist.” Red Velvet’s Yeri will star as Oh Ha Rin, a 28-year-old whose first love died on her 18th birthday 10 years ago. She had finally resolved to confess her feelings to her friend Ji Seo Jun (played by PENTAGON’s Hongseok) that day, but to her shock and horror, he ended up taking his own life.