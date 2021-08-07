Cooler temp, good air quality, and a chance for showers

Unless you've been truly enjoying the hottest summer on record in Spokane, good news for this weekend as much cooler air moves in place. Accompanying it, good air quality and a chance for showers.

A low pressure area coming from the north Pacific will drive into British Columbia over the weekend and be nearest to the Spokane area on Sunday. We're starting to experience the full air mass replacement as the winds can been gusty on Friday. But calmer winds predicted for the weekend and temperatures slide into the low 80s Saturday and even low 70s on Sunday.

Sunday's weather will likely be the coolest we've seen since Jun 15th, a day were we had 0.36" of rain in Spokane in what was one of the coldest days all summer up to this point. Showers are possible late Saturday night, about 10pm or later with a few scattered showers possible on Sunday, particularly over the northern portion of the Inland Northwest.

The cooler weather is short lived. As the jet stream returns to it's common ridging pattern over the western US and Canada, temperature soar easily back into the 90s and potentially 100s by late week.

-KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

