Local orthodontist, staff donate to Back to School Book Bag Drive

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal orthodontist Dr. Michael Woods and the team at Simply Southern Smiles presented a donation for the upcoming Back School Book Bag Drive hosted at the Bentley Community Center on Aug 14. The event, a partnership between “Become Men & Divine Rose Mentoring”, aims to provide free book bags and school supplies to children in need just in time for school. Contact Brittany Campbell at 704-880-6167 for more information or email Divinerosementoring@gmail.com.

