Local orthodontist, staff donate to Back to School Book Bag Drive

Javion Anderson, a 2017 graduate of Dallas Can Academy, is a generous young man with a caring heart. Last year, in early 2020, he came up with the idea of helping local school kids from financially stretched households, by taking care of school supplies for the upcoming school year 2021-2022. Last April, Javion enlisted the help of his parents, Jerry and Kimberly Anderson of Waxahachie, his grandmother Gloria Cage of Mesquite and his sister Ke’Myria Anderson. Thus, they began the large project to purchase then fill 65 new backpacks with “free” school supplies.