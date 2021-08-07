Cancel
'The Green Knight' is a near-perfect masterclass in adaptation | Filmaniacs

By Garrett K. Jones
syvnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery few movies — or television shows — adapted from literature ever remain truly faithful to the original source material. Many come close, but there is usually some detail that is often missed in translation. David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” is one of those rare gems. A24 Studios — known...

MoviesState College

The Green Knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table. (2h 5min)
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' heads roll, especially yours

In theaters this weekend, a creeping crown lands from the sky upon a man’s head and consumes him in fire. Giants striding a canyon refuse calls for a ride. And a tree asks to play a game, and if there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s maybe just ... don’t do that?
Public Healthuncrazed.com

‘The Green Knight’ Release Date Delayed Due To Covid

The release date of A24’s ‘The Green Knight‘ has been pushed back from July 30 to August 6 in the UK. According to Variety the last-minute change comes amid rising Covid cases in the UK. The film is still due to release in the US on July 30. Directed by...
MoviesCinema Blend

Dev Patel & Joel Edgerton | 'The Green Knight' Interview

The Green Knight’s Dev Patel and Joel Edgerton discuss their upcoming A24 film with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. Uncover the stars' inspiration behind their portrayals, and why they love filmmaker David Lowery’s incredibly authentic set pieces - even more than a Star Wars set for one of them!. 00:00 - Intro.
Movieswestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' an enchanting Arthurian dream

It's a question that's long vexed scholars of The movie, like the epic poem, is full of mysteries, most of them unspoken. But the knight's unlikely …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Green Knight’s Source Material Is the Perfect Story for Our Current Moment

Arthurian storytelling is just not a surefire winner at the box office in the United States. It may be a fundamental incompatibility with our national character or something, or it just may be that the last few specimens have not been very good. King Arthur (2004), starring Clive Owen, was boring and unimaginative, and 2017’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword with Charlie Hunnam was ridiculous. It seems a sad truth that, when Hollywood gets its hands on them, the grandest stories so often become the laziest adaptations.
Books & LiteratureVulture

The Green Knight Is a Ravishing, Unsettling Fantasy

Sir Gawain is a member of the Round Table, but when The Green Knight begins, he’s just a kid reluctant to commit himself to anything more than carousing. “I’ve got time!” he insists when asked if he’s managed to become a knight. “I’m not ready yet.” Gawain is played by Dev Patel, and the first time the camera pulls back through the window of what turns out to be a house of ill repute, it finds him sprawled in unbothered slumber in a bed belonging to his favored companion, Essel (Alicia Vikander), looking more like a shipping heir on perpetual vacation than a medieval icon of chivalry. It’s good to be Gawain, who’s beautiful and carefree and nephew to the king (Sean Harris), and who’s invited to sit by the great man’s side during the Yuletide feast. It’s good to be Gawain until we see his uncertainty, the quivers of fear that he’s not putting off greatness so much as he is incapable of achieving it. Asked to share a story about himself, Gawain confesses that he doesn’t have one to tell. “Yet,” murmurs the queen (Kate Dickie). As if on cue, an imposing rider (Ralph Ineson) with a booming voice and a face that looks hewn out of wood appears at the entrance to the hall, wanting to play a bloody game of his own devising.
MoviesDetroit Free Press

Dev Patel leads an epic quest in ‘The Green Knight’

Several heads roll, though it’s your mind that’ll get truly blown by “The Green Knight,” a visually dazzling and thoughtful trip back to Camelot. Director David Lowery, who crafted the magnificent and elegiac “A Ghost Story,” adapts a 14th-century epic poem into a surprisingly relevant and gleefully weird coming-of-age tale full of distressed ghosts, scheming bandits, naked giants and a talking fox. It’s not always obvious what points “The Green Knight”is trying to make, as Lowery chooses to leave a lot for audience interpretation. But here’s a fact: With a career-best performance, Dev Patel shines in a sumptuous, dark fantasy about honor, consequence and mortality.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: The Green Knight is a Visually Arresting, Haunting Adaptation of the Medieval Morality Tale

Scholars of the Middle English tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight will have a lot to appreciate in David Lowery’s lush, visually arresting adaptation of the story, The Green Knight. Thankfully, those of us without an encyclopedic knowledge of the fable about the Arthurian knight who sets out on a quest to prove his valor and loyalty have more than enough to fall in love with, too. Starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai) as the young man on an expedition of obligation into the unknown, in writer/director Lowery’s hands, this well-worn story that’s been around for literal centuries becomes something extraordinarily original, a twisting, turning adventure through breathtaking imagery, haunting characters and a subtle morality that never overstays its welcome.
MoviesInverse

Why The Green Knight medieval acid trip

Waves of fog drift and surround the man as he rides his horse across a field of dead, partly buried soldiers. The scene comes alive in a single, uninterrupted take, the accumulative effect of which takes your breath away. Yes, The Green Knight is writer-director David Lowery’s most ambitious and bold film yet. It might also be the best movie of 2021 so far.
Books & Literaturethefilmstage.com

The Green Knight Review: David Lowery’s Adaptation Fails to Capture the Greatness of its Source Material

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is one of the richest medieval texts, a delightful story one could spend hours discussing with no possible end to the interpretations available in its verse. To watch David Lowery’s adaptation The Green Knight, with or without having read the Gawain poet’s brilliant work, is to witness a mess of scenes that infer depth but hold none.
Books & LiteratureCollider

‘The Green Knight’ Ending Explained: The Value of Honor

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Green Knight.]. At the climax of The Green Knight, Gawain (Dev Patel) finally reaches the Green Chapel where, one year after his confrontation with the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), he has come to meet the Knight again, which Gawain believes will mean his death. Although he wears a sash he received from The Lay (Alicia Vikander), which is supposed to protect him from all injury, he is still afraid of receiving a blow that would sever his head from his shoulders. At first he flinches, then he tells the Green Knight to wait, and then he flees.
MoviesSlate

How The Green Knight Transforms the 14th-Century Poem It’s Adapted From

“I don’t have a story,” says Gawain—not yet Sir Gawain, as he’s not yet a knight—at the beginning of The Green Knight, David Lowery’s new film based on the late 14th-century Middle English poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.* The point of the film is to give him one, and if that story hews pretty closely to the “Hero’s Journey” formulated by the late folklorist Joseph Campbell and deeply beloved by Hollywood screenwriters ever since George Lucas dreamed up Luke Skywalker, it also brings a more somber and mature tone to what’s become a movie cliché.
MoviesComicBook

The Green Knight Officially Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes

Hitting theaters today is the story of Sir Gawain with The Green Knight, an adaptation that Rotten Tomatoes confirms is "certified fresh" based on the number of positive critical reviews calculated on the aggregator site. While audiences might be more familiar with action-packed adaptations of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, this story serves as an adaptation of a poem that focuses more on Gawain's (Dev Patel) quest to face his own mortality and the trials he encounters along his way that question the nature of his potential sacrifice. The Green Knight is currently playing in theaters.
TV ShowsCollider

Before 'The Green Knight', There Was the Madness of the R-Rated 'Excalibur'

By definition, fantasy stories can be as weird and wild as their creators want them to be. It’s one of the joys of the genre. Which is why it’s kind of a bummer that we’ve gotten so few envelope-pushing, adult-oriented fantasy movies over the years. Quick -- name a good R-rated fantasy film. No, Game of Thrones and The Witcher don’t count; those are TV shows. I’m talking about feature films made for the big screen here. Okay, maybe you came up with Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth or John Milius’s Conan the Barbarian. Sure, those would qualify. Although Conan was followed up by a watered-down PG sequel, and Pan’s Labyrinth could be lumped into that category of “horror films that have a fantasy bent.” (See also: “Action films that have a fantasy bent,” where the Highlander franchise largely lives.)
Moviesdailynewsen.com

Intermittent Magic is the specialty of "The Green Knight"

The crowns are one of the most memorable parts of David Lowery’s new film "The Green Knight." They are worn by King Arthur (Sean Harris), and his queen (Kate Dickie). The crowns have built-in halos that attach to the back at ninety degrees. This is handy for reminding your subjects you rule by divine rights. Lowery's version of the Round Table will be of interest to students of Arthurian tradition. It is more like a ring with plenty of room for scheming jesters and blackjack dealers. Keep an eye out for this.
MoviesDen of Geek

How Lord of the Rings Influenced The Green Knight

To this day, scholars will debate with you exactly why the Green Knight is ever so green. As the ambiguous and otherworldly antagonist of the 14th century epic poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, this emerald-hued force is described to be head-to-toe the color of grass. Even his majestic steed is of a viridian complexion. The story ultimately explains where the Green Knight came from, but not how or why he is the way he is.

