PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors at UPMC Children’s Hospital say there has been a slight increase in the number of kids admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Doctors say the hospital had some patients admitted on Tuesday, but it’s too soon to say if there’s a noticeable trend right now. Doctors want to reiterate that the kids who are admitted to the hospital are sick because of the Sars-Co-V-2 virus. Doctors said they’re not coming into the hospital with something else and then getting COVID-19. While it’s still unclear if the Delta variant is making children sicker, doctors believe more kids are...