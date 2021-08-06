Back Roads: Minnesota’s unfragmented wonder

The half-mile long driveway to the crew bunk house at The Nature Conservancy’s 1,734 acre Lake Alexander Preserve in Morrison County begins at 7467 Bear Road — five miles east of the town of Cushing, Minn. Just across the road, on the shores of Lake Alexander, are the vast and perfectly-clipped lawns of mini-mansions. But the narrow one-lane Nature Conservancy driveway quickly rises above that and into a world of towering oaks and pines among small ponds — some of which are graced with beaver lodges.