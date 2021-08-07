Headwaters Christian Academy preparing for first day of school
Headwaters Christian Academy is graduating in its own way as it continues to grow from a ministry during the pandemic into a full-fledged private school. The North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education confirmed the school is now approved as a private school in the state, something the Rev. Chris Thompson, the pastor of South River Baptist Church and headmaster of the school, has been looking forward to.statesville.com
Comments / 0