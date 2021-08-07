Headwaters Christian Academy preparing for first day of school

Grapevine Faith exists to develop and graduate authentic Christian leaders. In partnership with Christian families, the school educates students through a challenging, Christ-centered program with excellence in academics, athletics and creative arts. Grapevine Faith infuses a biblical worldview in every aspect of the school experience to encourage ministry and mission-mindedness to the local community and beyond. The school is co-educational, evangelical and college-preparatory with selective admission. You are invited to visit their campus, where you will meet the faculty, talk with students and see faith in action!