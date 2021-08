Four gang members have been convicted of the brutal murder of a 24-year-old NHS worker in east London last year.David Gomoh was stabbed to death on 26 April 2020 while walking to a supermarket and speaking to his girlfriend on the phone.The marketing graduate was targeted at random by members of the Northside Newham Gang, who wished to send a message to two rival crews, the Old Bailey heard.Senior prosecutor Lousie Attrill told the court that the 24-year-old was “tragically caught in the middle of a meaningless feud”.“Despite having no connections to gangs he was killed without hesitation,” she...