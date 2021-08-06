Cancel
Lamar County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Lamar, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hamilton, Detroit, Weston, Rankin Fite Airport, Bexar, Byrd, Shottsville, Marion County Public Lake, Henson Springs, Pikeville and Pigeye. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

