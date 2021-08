AUSTIN – U.S. Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Kevin Crammer introduced two bills Monday that will ban mask and vaccine mandates. The No Mask Mandates Act would end the mask mandate for Americans, regardless of vaccination status, according to the release. The No Vaccine Mandates Act would require people administrating a COVID-19 vaccine to first obtain the patient’s informed consent or, if the patient is a child, the informed consent of a parent or guardian, according to the release. The bill would also impose civil penalties for violating a patient’s right by vaccinating against COVID-19 without consent.