Fall Semester 2021

While the safety of our students and employees remains our #1 priority, we are excited to be able to offer a “return to (almost) normal” — or the new normal — with a full mix of in-person, hybrid, and online classes and activities. Additionally, in-person athletics, social, and club events and activities will resume on our campuses. The one exception is that mask will be required when you are inside our buildings. This requirement is based on the recommendations of the CDC.