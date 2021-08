I thank God for mankind’s amazing engineering marvels. That would include Interstate 70 and the tunnels through Glenwood Canyon. Scripture teaches that God instructs man in technological advances. How people use technology isn’t always good, but I am thankful for our advances, and that we don’t live in the Stone Age without our many modern conveniences. If I have to quit driving because gasoline prices get too high, I don’t look forward to riding in a horse-drawn wagon on a single-lane, mud-and-gravel road through the canyon. I like comfortable, fast-moving automobiles and paved highways.