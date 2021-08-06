Cancel
Greene County, OH

Kids enjoy scrambling for calves

By Scott Halasz
Xenia Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXENIA — The Greene County Fair unofficially kicked off Sunday with two of the most popular events — the calf scramble and the kiddie calf scramble. Six county teens — three boys and three girls — chased four calves around a muddy track while fans packed the grandstand and lined the track in their pickup trucks rooting on their favorite. It was one of the shortest scrambles in recent memory according to several seasoned fair veterans, but the action didn’t disappoint.

