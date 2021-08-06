Cancel
Rock Port, MO

Rock Port schools prepare for another year under COVID

By Mike Peterson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Rock Port) -- School officials across KMAland were hoping for a more normal school year. But, the Rock Port R-2 School District is among those still coping with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as a new school year approaches. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles says the fact that COVID is still a factor heading into the 2021-22 school year is frustrating.

