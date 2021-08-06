At Music Box event, Northeast Ohio native Dan O’Shannon will reflect on life writing for TV

When you spend a life crafting TV comedy for a living, some things are going to stick. “I’ve written literally thousands and thousands of jokes, and some of them, I think, are fall-down-funny,” says Dan O’Shannon, a longtime television writer who grew up in Northeast Ohio and graduated from Riverside High School in Painesville Township. “But there are one or two that escaped into the aether, which is to say they became things that people say.