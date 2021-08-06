Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Facing confirmation headwinds, mayor’s health department director resigns

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeYNV_0bKPJeSW00

They can’t fire you if you quit.

The Anchorage Health Department Director has decided to withdraw from his appointment rather than be voted down by the Anchorage Assembly.

In a letter to Mayor Dave Bronson, Morgan said he didn’t want to put his family through the bruising confirmation vote on Tuesday, which appeared unfavorable.

The committee confirmation hearing for David Morgan was brutal, with the liberal-controlled Assembly asking him pointed questions about his politics, which are conservative, and his views on Covid-19. The Assembly, badgering him for over an hour, made it clear to all that he was not going to be confirmed.

Morgan has over 40 years of management in the health sector. The previous health department director, Heather Harris, had come into the job after running the Boys and Girls Club; she had no health management experience, but faced an easy confirmation process because she was chosen by former Mayor Ethan Berowitz, a Democrat, who three months later resigned in disgrace.

But Morgan has also been involved in Republican politics, and is well known as the chair of District 17 for the Alaska Republican Party. He has been outspoken on many topics, pandemic and otherwise.

Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant, who has had many gaffes in social media and with hot mics, was especially interested in short-circuiting Morgan. Constant was one of Forrest Dunbar’s key lieutenants in his failed campaign for mayor.

“I regretfully accept David Morgan’s resignation today as Director of the Anchorage Health Department. David Morgan has proven over many years in public health administration that he is highly experienced, qualified, and capable. However, due to what can only be described as a political campaign against him, David Morgan has decided to remove his name from consideration and avoid the months of partisan attacks that would follow him at every turn,” Bronson said. “The Anchorage Assembly has long acknowledged that a new Mayor should have the authority and ability to appoint his or her own senior leadership team. However, the Assembly is headed down a very dangerous path that challenges years of precedent and undermines any future Administration from performing its required duties.”

Following David Morgan’s resignation, Bronson today named Anchorage Health Department Deputy Director DeeAnn Fetco as Acting Director until the position can be filled on a full-time basis.

Comments / 2

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Health Management#Girls Club#Democrat#Republican#The Anchorage Assembly
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Walker World, other politicos spotted in Ketchikan

Former Gov. Bill Walker was spotted in Ketchikan today with his former chief of staff Scott Kendall, giving additional fuel to the rumor that Walker is considering a run for governor. Walker and Kendall were attending the breast cancer fundraiser at the Waterfall Resort on Prince of Wales Island, which...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Susan Fischetti: Murkowski must continue to oppose Big Labor bill

Democrats in Congress are once again pushing radical proposals that would hurt the average Alaska worker and decimate small businesses. This time, Senate Democrats have banded together to cosponsor the innocuous-sounding Protecting the Right to Organize Act. Contrary to its feel-good abbreviation, the “PRO” Act would only come with cons for Alaska’s businesses, workers, and economy.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Political kill shot? Assembly to grill Health Department appointee David Morgan

The Anchorage Assembly has scheduled a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to continue the confirmation hearings for some of Mayor Dave Bronson’s department head nominees. The session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, and it’s clear that the liberal Assembly is saving the last person, to dedicate an hour for David Morgan, which the majority of the Assembly has zeroed in on, with an eye for turning down the nomination. They’ve allowed one half hour for all other hearings, but a full hour for Morgan.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Courts order masks in court

Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree has ordered all who visit courthouses and court facilities in Alaska to wear face masks. He also said that visitors may be required to undergo screening protocol with questions about whether the visitor has had flu-like symptoms, been ordered to quarantine, or been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Special session postponed, governor says, to Aug. 16

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the third special session will begin on August 16, rather than Aug. 2. His decision, in consultation with the Alaska Department of Law, comes after written requests from the four caucus leaders in the Alaska Legislature to convene the start of the August special session at a later date.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

House Republicans, Senate ask Dunleavy to postpone special session two weeks

The Alaska House Republicans, Senate Republican Majority and Senate Democrats has asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy for an additional two weeks for the Comprehensive Fiscal Policy Working Group to continue their work before special session begins. It was scheduled to begin on Monday, but the Alaska House Majority Coalition majority asked for an extension not later than Aug. 9.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Mask-em-up, coerced vaccines: Biden is all in on federal workforce rules

My body, my choice? Not so much for federal workers. Masks and coerced vaccinations are the new norm in the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden is reimposing mask mandates at all federal facilities, and vaccine mandates as part of a rollout of department-level orders that began with the Veterans Administration earlier this week, proceeded through the Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. Masks must now be worn even by those fully vaccinated.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Tom Williams: A remaining leadership opportunity for Gov. Dunleavy

Last December, I penned an MRAK column challenging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to ensure his administration accomplishes a critical infrastructure project for Alaska, namely a ferry terminal at Cascade Point, 33 miles north of the existing Auke Bay terminal. Read: Leadership and integrity or smoke and mirrors on Cascade Point?. While...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Assembly approves an ordinance to hire its super staffer, but removes the super powers

After Anchorage residents shared sharp words with the Anchorage Assembly late Tuesday night, the hiring of a de facto shadow mayor was scaled back. Now, the new super-staffer to be hired to help the Assembly won’t be able to rifle through the desks of city employees or drop in unannounced to the mayor’s cabinet meetings. The person won’t be able to inspect evidence lockers. The original ordinance would have allowed all those powers and many more.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Equity, justice, or government waste

It is interesting that the city’s new $115,000-per-year equity officer, heading up the wholly unnecessary Office of Equity and Justice and put on the payroll by the city’s recent appointed mayor, cannot be fired or laid off without the Assembly’s consent. Clifford Armstrong III, late of Tacoma, Wash., was that...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Jim Crawford: News flash — 2021 Permanent Fund revenue at $18.8 billion

The Alaska Permanent Fund just posted June 30, 20121 fiscal year-end earnings and expenses. Our Permanent Fund generated total revenues in the last 12 months of $18.8 billion. Expenses were $174 million, leaving a profit of $18.6 billion. Transfers in (royalty payments) amounted to $319.5 million and payment to the General Fund to pay government expenses and dividends was $3.141 billion.

Comments / 2

Community Policy