Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Laughlin Casino Paid Las Vegas TV Stations to Change the Weather

vitalvegas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can get hot in certain parts of Nevada during the summer, which is easily the biggest understatement since someone first uttered the phrase, “Liquor, it’s good.”. One of the wildest Vegas-related stories we’ve ever heard (and we’ve shared some wild Vegas-related stories) has to do with the weather in Laughlin, also known as “a less interesting version of Las Vegas,” and several Las Vegas news stations.

vitalvegas.com

Comments / 13

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Colorado State
City
Laughlin, NV
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Stations#Liquor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 13

Community Policy