Volusia County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Deltona, Daytona Beach, DeLand, Holly Hill, Orange City, Lake Helen, DeBary, Cassadaga and Enterprise. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

