Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Group, an award-winning strategic technology partner for the public and private sectors, has been awarded the contract to provide IT Operations Support and Maintenance for the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General ( DOT OIG) website. This is the second consecutive competitively awarded contract to The Canton Group by the DOT OIG. Since 2009, The Canton Group has created and supported the DOT OIG's public-facing Drupal w ebsite , today referred to as the gold standard for other OIG applications, by pioneering dashboards, remediating vulnerabilities, and collaborating with the DOT OIG team to deliver a modern, secure, and federally compliant website.