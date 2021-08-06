Cancel
Davido Talks Chris Brown, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj Collabs Coming Together On “A Better Time” Album

By jbanks
power106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational singer, songwriter, and record producer Davido pulled up to the Power 106 studios for the latest installment of Checc’d In with DJ Carisma. Now that outside has somewhat resumed its normalcy, Davido had to deliver a summertime anthem for his fans for the 2021 bounce back. Sharing with Carisma that he held off releasing the full video treatment for his Chris Brown and Young Thug-assisted “Shopping Pree” because of the impact of the pandemic, the singer is now ready to take on everything the lockdown put on hold. As Davido’s third studio album, ‘A Better Time’ dropped last year, and the pandemic halted his tour, the multi-faceted artist is getting back to the project with talks of a new tour as well.

