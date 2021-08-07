Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $618,900

Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. The Finley is a fresh take on the traditional two-story home. This design features an open main level that allows your gatherings to flow easily from the kitchen into the dining and great room. The modern kitchen provides your family with plenty of counter space as well as storage with a walk-in pantry and is located just off the spacious mudroom. The main level also offers a formal dining area, a flexible space, and a powder room with the option for a full bath. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite, including dual walk-in closets and bathroom featuring separate elevated height vanities and walk-in shower with built-in seat. Three additional bedrooms, a hall bath, and laundry room are also included upstairs. The basement offers you several rooms to expand your living space, including two rec rooms, den/bedroom, hobby room, game room, and full bath.

fredericksburg.com

