Half of the U.S. vaccinated against the coronavirus amid "pandemic of the unvaccinated"

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. President Biden says this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it's taking a "needless toll" on the country. Manuel Bojorquez reports on a growing debate over masks for kids. Then, Dr. Andre Campbell, a critical care physician and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss the day's coronavirus headlines.

