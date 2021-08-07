Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska could get $2.5B from bipartisan infrastructure bill

By Sara Gentzler Omaha World-Herald
Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska could receive more than $2.5 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and broadband under the Senate’s infrastructure plan, according to the White House. More state-specific data is expected soon to show the potential effect of the package on "drinking water infrastructure, power infrastructure, airports, resiliency and more." The current documents will be updated if and when the Senate passes the bill, according to the release from the White House.

Deb Fischer
Joe Biden
Ben Sasse
Congress & CourtsLincoln Journal Star

Fischer votes yes, Sasse votes no on infrastructure bill

Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse split their votes Tuesday as the Senate enacted a long-negotiated $1 trillion infrastructure bill on a bipartisan 69-30 vote. "This bipartisan bill makes long-awaited investments to rebuild and develop our nation's core infrastructure," Fischer said. "While not perfect, it includes resources for Nebraska...
