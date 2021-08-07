Nebraska could get $2.5B from bipartisan infrastructure bill
Nebraska could receive more than $2.5 billion for roads, bridges, public transportation and broadband under the Senate’s infrastructure plan, according to the White House. More state-specific data is expected soon to show the potential effect of the package on "drinking water infrastructure, power infrastructure, airports, resiliency and more." The current documents will be updated if and when the Senate passes the bill, according to the release from the White House.journalstar.com
Comments / 0