Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann ready to run wild as Titans adjust offense
The Norris football team might look a little different this season. With the likes of Trey Deveaux (6-foot-6), James Carnie (6-5) and CJ Hood (6-4) dwarfing defenders, only six other quarterbacks attempted more passes than Norris’ Cooper Hausmann last season. He completed just under half of his 232 attempts, but the successful throws went a long way, to the tune of 27 passing scores for the Norris junior.journalstar.com
Comments / 0