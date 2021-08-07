Cancel
Football

Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann ready to run wild as Titans adjust offense

By Luke Mullin
Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norris football team might look a little different this season. With the likes of Trey Deveaux (6-foot-6), James Carnie (6-5) and CJ Hood (6-4) dwarfing defenders, only six other quarterbacks attempted more passes than Norris’ Cooper Hausmann last season. He completed just under half of his 232 attempts, but the successful throws went a long way, to the tune of 27 passing scores for the Norris junior.

