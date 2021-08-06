Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Cancelled NBC Series May Wrap Up with Movie on Roku
The story of Zoey Clarke may not be over just yet. There’s talk that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist may be revived for a two-hour movie special. Originally airing on NBC, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, and Mary Steenburgen. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers, and complete strangers – through popular songs.tvseriesfinale.com
