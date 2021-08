The Perseverance rover isn't the first robot to have trouble digging into the red planet. But NASA is optimistic about trying again. Although NASA has enjoyed a string of high-profile successes on the red planet, sometimes Mars throws scientists a curveball. Experts at the space agency don’t know why yet, but the Perseverance rover came up empty during its first attempt to collect a sample of Martian rock last week. Now the hunt is on to figure out exactly what went wrong.