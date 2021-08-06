Cancel
DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

By CNN
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) escalated his ongoing feud with President Joe Biden over Covid-19 regulations, taking a stab at the President’s memory following Biden’s latest comeback.

