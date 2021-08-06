DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

During a week when Florida has seen COVID cases and hospitalizations break records, Gov. Ron DeSantis blamed the spike on a "seasonal pattern" and "media hysteria."His latest target: President Biden not securing the border with Mexico.State of play: At a press conference in Panama City yesterday, DeSantis claimed that Biden is "facilitating" the virus by allowing "hundreds of thousands of people pouring across [the U.S.-Mexico border] every month.""Why don’t you get this border secure? Until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you," DeSantis jabbed.The backdrop: DeSantis was responding to a Biden statement...