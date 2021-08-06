Ariana Grande performs virtual concert in 'Fortnite'
I've seen Ariana Grande in concert twice now. Once in person, at Barclays Center, in 2019, before the pandemic. And a second time virtually, within the video game "Fortnite." The next big event in "Fortnite" began Friday, with the popstar as the headlining act. She has been added to "Fortnite" as a cosmetic skin that players can purchase and use to dress up their character, and as a larger-than-life performer, enhanced by angelic imagery, fluffy clouds, heart emotes and more. The surreal and fantastical elements parent company Epic Games brings to Grande's concert helps differentiate each song and elevate the show into - even partially - what one might call the metaverse.www.wiltonbulletin.com
