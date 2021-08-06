Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ariana Grande performs virtual concert in 'Fortnite'

By Shannon Liao, The Washington Post, Shannon Liao
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

I've seen Ariana Grande in concert twice now. Once in person, at Barclays Center, in 2019, before the pandemic. And a second time virtually, within the video game "Fortnite." The next big event in "Fortnite" began Friday, with the popstar as the headlining act. She has been added to "Fortnite" as a cosmetic skin that players can purchase and use to dress up their character, and as a larger-than-life performer, enhanced by angelic imagery, fluffy clouds, heart emotes and more. The surreal and fantastical elements parent company Epic Games brings to Grande's concert helps differentiate each song and elevate the show into - even partially - what one might call the metaverse.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Concert#Epic Games#Guns#Barclays Center#Rift Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Shares Full Video for Ariana Grande's Rift Tour Event

In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite played host to an in-game Ariana Grande concert of sorts as part of its Rift Tour event this past weekend. While developer Epic Games offered five different times for folks to show up and participate in the game itself, that's done now, and Rift Tour is over. Thankfully, the developer has already shared a 12-minute video capturing the full event in all its glory for anyone that happened to miss the Rift Tour or anyone that simply wants to relive the experience.
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite Adding Gamora Skin

Epic Games is adding another Marvel character to Fortnite. The game is getting Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Gamora will join the Item Shop on August 14 as part of a bundle that includes Gamora’s Cloak back bling, the Godslayer glideboard, and the Godslayer pickaxe. Players can also earn the Gamora outfit and Gamora Cloak back bling early by participating in the Gamora Cup on August 11. You can team up with another player to play as duos in Gamora Cup. Players will get three hours to earn as many points as possible in 10 games in Gamora Cup. Highest earning duos in every region will be rewarded with the Gamora outfit and Gamora’s Cloak back bling. In Asia region, the top 250 duos will earn the new skin and back bling. Every duo that scores at least 8 points will get Daughter of Thanos in-game spray.
Video GamesGamespot

After Consecutive Misses, The Ariana Grande Rift Tour Reinvigorated Fortnite

As a whole, Fortnite Chapter 2 has thus far been defined by its massive crossovers and frequent in-game events, but the more recent trajectory for the game was pointing downward. Sure, engagement remained high and the game is reliably at or near the top of all platforms' most-played games lists week in and week out, but consecutive swings-and-misses from Epic Games dating back to a few months ago had left me and some other fans wishing things were different.
Video Gamesappspy.com

As per leaks, Fortnite x Among Us crossover to release soon

The popular battle royale game Fortnite is set to surprise its fan base in the upcoming days. These will surely be the icing on the cake for fans, who are likely already overwhelmed with the Season 7 of Fortnite, which has added exciting content like Batman Skins, a Bench upgrade system, and UFO-themed pop culture reference.
Video Gamesd1softballnews.com

new leaks anticipate the mega concert of Ariana Grande, two crossovers and much more

Italian-American pop star Ariana Grande could perform on the stage of Fortnite in a mega concert destined to make history, according to the leaks of the dataminer ShiinaBR. The user has proved to be practically always correct with his predictions, and according to what has emerged in the last few hours, the singer would have found an agreement with Epic Games for a 2021 performance.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Interview) Getting To Know Victoria Monét

Much love to the incredible Victoria Monét for checking in with me today! We talked about her latest single Coastin’, how motherhood has changed the way she hears music, her friendship with Ariana Grande, and much more. Check out our full interview below – I’m all about her new single...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

Ne-Yo's Ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw Dances Her Heart out Wearing Yellow Swimsuit & Sheer Robe in Video

Ne-Yo's former fiancée, Monyetta Shaw, has her own way of having fun this summer, displaying her impressive dancing skills in a recent video posted on social media. Monyetta Shaw was in the spotlight due to her relationship with singer Ne-Yo, whom she first met at a Jamie Foxx concert. The former couple had been engaged for quite some time, but then Ne-Yo canceled the wedding.
MusicEW.com

Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms

Another week, another DaBlow for DaBaby. A 2020 remix of Kanye West's song "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz, was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora over the weekend. HotNewHipHop.com was the first to report the news. A representative...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Billie Eilish Tops Artist 500 Chart for First Time

As her sophomore album Happier Than Ever becomes her first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, Billie Eilish tops the Artists 500 chart for her first time, too. All told, Eilish saw close to 132 million on-demand audio streams from July 30th through August 5th. Fourteen...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Alex Cord’s net worth?

ALEX Cord is best known for playing the role of Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel in the 1980's military drama, Airwolf. The actor unfortunately passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 88. What is Alex Cord's net worth?. Cord's acting career ended in the early 2000's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Community Policy