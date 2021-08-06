John J. Zvanovec, of Cambridge died July 30, 2021, at home. He was 81 years old. John Joseph Zvanovec was born Oct. 16, 1939, in New Prague, Minnesota to George and Julia (Schoenbauer) Zvanovec. He attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and New Prague High School, graduating in 1958. John proudly served his country in the USMC from June 10, 1958 to June 1, 1962. On Oct. 17, 1964, he married Lillian Trnka in Veseli, Minnesota. In 1969 they moved to Cambridge. John was a trucker and member of Teamsters Local 120. He was also a member of the Cambridge American Legion.