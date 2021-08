GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — After going nearly 10 minutes without oxygen, directly after being born, doctors said Jett Pinson would never be able to walk, eat, or even smile. The condition is called Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, which in short means that not enough oxygen was getting to his brain. When he was in the NICU, he was on life support for a whole week, faced kidney failure, and even had uncotrollable serizures.