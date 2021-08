Texas A&M football has quite a few players that will look to become stars during the 2021 season. Here are just a few names you should know. Texas A&M football has had quite a few big names come out of the program in the last few years, but I truly think that this season will be a changing point for the Aggies and you will see guys really emerge as stars ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. There are guys like DeMarvin Leal and Jalen Wydermeyer, who we know will be a star on the field for the Aggies. However, these three guys aren’t getting as much love in the national media. We start with a tight end that will be making his much-anticipated debut in an Aggie uniform- Baylor Cupp.