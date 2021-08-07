Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Ancient Chinese Considered Mustard An Aphrodisiac

By SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Mustard Day on the first Saturday in August recognizes a versatile condiment. Used in many different cuisines, mustard comes from the seeds of the mustard plant. Depending on the kind of mustard, flavors and color will vary. For example, white or yellow mustard comes from a mustard known as Sinapis hirta. Brown or Indian mustard comes from Brassica juncea. And black mustard comes from Brassica nigra.

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustard Seed#White Mustard#Mustard Plant#Dijon Mustard#Food Drink#Sinapis Hirta#Indian#Romans#Middle English#French#Egyptians#Chinese#German#Classic Yellow Mustard#St Louis World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
Country
India
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Wilder Organic Mustards

Artisan brand Wilder Condiments has launched organic Wilder mustards in four bold flavors: refreshed classic Dijonish, grainy Sweet & Hot, spicy Jalapeño, and aromatic Horseradish. Created by a woman-owned and -operated, chef-driven business that grew from a local farmers’ market stand in California, the mustards are organic, all natural, vegan, low in calories and high in nutrients: Mustard seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty iron, calcium, zinc, manganese, magnesium, protein, niacin and dietary fiber. A 6-ounce jar of any flavor retails for a suggested $7, and a gift box of three is also available for a suggested $21.
Tokyo OlympicsTODAY.com

Visiting the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto

In Tokyo for the Olympics, TODAY senior international correspondent Keir Simmons took the time to visit the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, a city of unparalleled beauty and the cultural heart of the country. He also got a lesson in Zen meditation.July 30, 2021.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

French's Created Hot Dog Buns with the Mustard Baked Right In

For a couple of years now, French's has made a tradition out of coming up with odd new products in honor of National Mustard Day. In 2019, it was French's Mustard Ice Cream produced in collaboration with Coolhaus. In 2020, French's released French's Mustard Beer, working with Oskar Blues. So...
Restaurantsfoxwilmington.com

French’s launches mustard hot dog buns in time for National Mustard Day

National Mustard Day is being celebrated once more by French’s, and this time the company is offering convenience with “mustard buns.”. Starting Saturday, the world-famous condiment brand will launch a limited edition line of hot dog buns that have French’s Classic Yellow Mustard baked into the bread. Select cities in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Chinese Hot Mustard And What Makes It So Spicy?

The little yellow packets of mustard at the bottom of your Chinese takeout bag are not nearly as innocent as they look. Proceed with caution when dipping your egg roll or wonton strips into this pungent condiment, because it will set your mouth and sinuses on fire. It's definitely not your average, hotdog-topping yellow mustard, and it's so much more intense than even spicy brown. So what is Chinese mustard exactly, and why is it so dang spicy?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

French's Yellow Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Buns Are Turning Heads

On any given day at the ballpark or a backyard barbeque, mustard often plays second fiddle to its condiment cousin, ketchup. But for one day a year the sunny condiment gets its moment in the spotlight. National Mustard Day — which falls each year on the first Saturday in August — is an annual celebration of everything mustard, and nobody celebrates this yellow-tinted holiday quite like French's.
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Mustard

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Mustard: A Treasure from Burgundy by Bénédicte Bortoli (La Martinière/Abrams, 2021). (ARV $35) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM ET 8.28.21. With the continually changing circumstances due to COVID-19, there will be a delay of unknown length in delivering prizes in order to protect our team and our partners. Thank you for your understanding.
Drinkswinemag.com

The Italian Winemakers Reviving an Ancient Region

In the northernmost province of Basilicata, which stretches up from the arch of Italy’s boot, lies a mountainous, wild area. It recalls the brisk Alps of the north more than warm, southern climes. There, anchored around the extinct Monte Vulture volcano is a patchwork of ancient towns scattered among the undulating foothills that harbor some of the country’s most exciting, site expressive wines.
Restaurantswnns.com

Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Buns Exist

French’s announced a partnership with New England-based Piantedosi Baking Company to create hot dog buns that have French’s Classic Yellow mustard baked right into the dough. Starting Saturday Aug. 7, which is National Mustard Day, the new food item will be available at baseball stadiums and landmarks in several cities,...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

In the Spotlight: New Top-Rated Kosher Wines for the Fall High Holidays

Welcome the Jewish New Year with Royal Wine’s Award-Winning and Innovative Releases from the World’s Premier Wine Regions. There’s little time to catch your breath between summer and the High Holiday season this year. With Labor Day and Rosh Hashana sharing the same date on the calendar, it’s not too soon to start thinking about festive meals, gatherings with loved ones, and other traditions that go hand-in-hand with the fall Jewish holidays.
DesignPosted by
CNN

The art of digitizing ancient calligraphy

Beiwei Kaishu is a distinctive calligraphy style that used to adorn street signs all over Hong Kong, but is now dying out. Type designer Adonian Chan is on a mission to save Beiwei Kaishu -- by digitizing it.
LifestyleNew York Post

Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

MATHURA, India, Aug 10 – After an evening walk under overcast skies with rains not far away, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in India are treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins...
Recipesourplantbasedworld.com

Italian Eggplant Stew - 4 Ingredients

Melanzane in Potacchio (Italian Eggplant stew) is a simple but surprisingly tasty recipe from the Marche region in Italy. It is a side dish that can be prepared in advance and can be enjoyed cold or warm. For this Aubergine Stew, you only need very simple ingredients, three vegetables, and...
ScienceLovely County Citizen

Ancient herb, modern science

A few years ago, I decided to experiment with black cumin seed taking my blood pressure twice each day namely first thing in the morning and at bedtime and stayed consistent to this routine. I kept an accurate log so I could easily compare not the individual numbers but the overall trend.
ReligionJSTOR Daily

Healing and Memory in Ancient Greece

The ancient Greek healing god Asklepios was a team player. Before supplicants could undergo his sanctuaries’ signature incubation ritual—which meant spending the night in a dormitory-like building where Asklepios would (in theory) appear in a dream and offer a miracle cure—they were asked to sacrifice to a wide range of other gods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy