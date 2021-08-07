The Ancient Chinese Considered Mustard An Aphrodisiac

The little yellow packets of mustard at the bottom of your Chinese takeout bag are not nearly as innocent as they look. Proceed with caution when dipping your egg roll or wonton strips into this pungent condiment, because it will set your mouth and sinuses on fire. It's definitely not your average, hotdog-topping yellow mustard, and it's so much more intense than even spicy brown. So what is Chinese mustard exactly, and why is it so dang spicy?