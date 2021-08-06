Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

AP Source: Leonard re-signing with LA Clippers

By JOE REEDY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, even though he might miss most of the upcoming season due to a knee injury.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday that the two sides are still finalizing terms of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

The Clippers, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, have also agreed to re-sign guard Reggie Jackson and have signed Justise Winslow.

Yahoo Sports first reported the Leonard deal. ESPN first reported Jackson and Winslow.

Despite declining his player option for next season last week, Leonard was expected to remain with the Clippers because he could sign a maximum contract worth 35% of the team’s salary cap and would be able to earn upwards of $3 million more for the upcoming season.

Leonard averaged 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season but he was even more dominant in the playoffs. He averaged 30.3 points and 7.7 rebounds before partially tearing the ACL in his right knee during a win over the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on June 14.

Jackson averaged 17.8 points during the playoffs last season. Winslow has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons. He averaged 6.8 points in 26 games with Memphis last season.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#The Clippers#Ap Source#La Clippers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Yahoo Sports#Espn#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Kawhi Will Become Free Agent and Re-sign With Clippers

NBA free agency is scheduled to begin Monday at 6 p.m. ET but ahead of the frenzy multiple star players have elected to decline their player options and hit the market. Most notably, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Leonard declined his $36 million player option, per Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes, and...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Kawhi Leonard Attended LA Clippers' Draft Workouts

As the start of 2021 NBA free agency grows ever closer, more and more evidence begins to mount that Kawhi Leonard will remain an LA Clipper following his opt-out on Sunday. The latest bit of evidence comes from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who in a recent article reported evidence of Leonard’s healthy and involved relationship with LA’s front office.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Nicolas Batum Re-Signs with Los Angeles Clippers

Free agent forward Nicolas Batum and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-year deal according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Batum, 32, is a 13-year vet who spent his first season with the Clippers in 2020-2021. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game with the Clippers last season.
NBAclipperholics.com

LA Clippers: 3 free agents to sign away from other contenders

The LA Clippers aren’t the richest team out there this offseason, but there’s still work they can get done in free agency. They’re a contending team, and can catch somebody who wants to take less to win. The issue is, other contenders hope to do the same; regardless of their money situation.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Explaining surprising Justise Winslow signing

ESPN has reported that the LA Clippers have signed SG/F Justise Winslow to a two-year contract. Winslow was a surprise signing for the Clips. It’s of low-risk, however, as I can’t imagine him costing very much. The former tenth overall pick has always had lots of potential in him as...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: How LAC can make sure Kawhi Leonard stays in free agency

Nobody should really be surprised that Kawhi Leonard opted out of his contract with the LA Clippers. He turned down $36 million, and while that may seem like quite a bit to turn down, I would have turned it down too if I were him. Think about it this way: Kawhi is easily the best player on the Clippers, and his teammate Paul George signed an extension this past December for an average annual value of $44 million.
NBAESPN

LA Clippers, Nicolas Batum agree to two-year deal, source says

After rejuvenating his career last season in Los Angeles, Nicolas Batum is staying with the LA Clippers by agreeing to a two-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday. Batum will sign a two-year non-Bird deal with a player option in the second year, according to a source. Batum was an important and versatile veteran player for the Clippers last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 free agents that the team missed out on

The LA Clippers have had a rather quiet free agency period. Other than Justise Winslow, they haven’t re-signed anybody new. It’s not a huge deal, as the main priorities of the team were to simply bring the core back. They did that, as Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum are here...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers interested in high-profile former Kawhi Leonard teammate

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the LA Clippers are ‘enamored’ with Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam is just 27 years old, and was teammates with Kawhi Leonard when they won the NBA Finals in Toronto during the 2018-2019 season. There’s no doubt that Leonard and...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Reggie Jackson Re-Signs with LA Clippers

After five days of held breaths, Clipper fans can finally exhale knowing free agent point guard Reggie Jackson will be returning to LA. Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that Jackson will be re-signing with the Clippers on a two-year, $22 million deal—the most LA can offer with his early Bird rights.
NBAABC News

Source: LA Clippers, Reggie Jackson agree to 2-year, $22M deal

Reggie Jackson is staying with the team that he said helped save his career by agreeing to a two-year, $22 million deal with the LA Clippers, his agents Aaron Mintz and Erika Ruiz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The free agent point guard will be returning for the maximum that the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 theoretical teams that can actually sign Kawhi Leonard (if Clippers deal falls apart)

After opting out of the final year of his contract worth $36 million, Kawhi Leonard is now a highly sought free agent. With Leonard being on virtually every teams wish list, there’s only a select few that he would consider, especially with him wanting to be on a contender and more than likely looking for a max deal. Now that there’s no guarantee Leonard will return to the Clippers as previously expected, it is widely expected that he’ll be meeting with other contenders to weigh his options.
NBASporting News

Kawhi Leonard contract status: What kind of deal will Clippers star sign to end free agency?

Despite some early rumblings about Kawhi Leonard listening to other teams in free agency, there was never much doubt about where he would land. The two-time NBA Finals MVP will be re-signing with the Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Los Angeles gives Leonard the ability to compete for championships in the near future while staying in his preferred city.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Photo: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and LA Clippers Support Team at Summer League

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and Luke Kennard showed up in Las Vegas to support their new rookies at NBA Summer League. This was the first time anyone had seen the Clippers all together since their playoff run ended in the Western Conference Finals. All of the falsely created drama people created about the Clippers during the off-season seems to finally be put to rest with the whole team getting back together.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy