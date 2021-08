Joe Burrow and the new look Cincinnati Bengals visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, and here is an early preview of what they could look like. The Cincinnati Bengals were the worst team in the NFL during the 2019 season, but luckily for them, it helped them land LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. At the time, Burrow was considered a can’t-miss prospect, after having what many feel was the best season in the history of college football.