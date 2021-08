URBANA - Not all the insects in the garden are pests. Fewer than 1% of all insects are considered pests. The vast majority are beneficial or benign. "While most people are aware of the benefits of bees and other pollinators, a lot of other types of insects are beneficial in our gardens by helping control pest insect populations," says Ken Johnson, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. "If you have beneficial insects, you may not need to do anything else to manage your pests."