Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw slammed the White House on Tuesday for "cherry-picking" studies and failing to rely on "objective truths" when imposing new COVID-19 mandates. DAN CRENSHAW: It’s time for the Democrats to stop creating such uncertainty with the American people, with our economy. I don’t know why they do it. I think it’s highly politicized. And when it’s something highly politicized they tend to not rely on truth, they don’t rely on objective truths. This is why they don’t give you the full context of data, this is why they rely on cherry-picking studies to impose new mask mandates, and you know studies from India that weren’t peer-reviewed properly.