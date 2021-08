Work has changed over the past year and a half. And many people are re-evaluating what work means and whether you need to live in an expensive residential area to perform it on site. If you've been thinking about chucking conventional life in, cashing in on the real estate bonanza and embarking on an adventure, there may be no better place to do it than a Living Vehicle trailer. It not only brings the comforts of home on the road. It's probably nicer than your home.