9970 Deerlake Dr, New Kent, VA 23124

Come see this gorgeous Transitional home built by the prestigious NK Homes nestled in New Kent. This home has been newly renovated and is ready for your personal touch. 4th bedroom has an en suite full bath and can be a multi functioning space. The downstairs 1st primary bedroom also has an en-suite full bath and HUGE 9’x7’ walk in closet. The real hardwood floors have been professionally refinished and look stunning! Please remove shoes upon entering as the carpet is brand new throughout. Stainless steel appliances brand new stove and built-in microwave. Deck is ready for the stain of your choice. Nice wide driveway and Garage has extremely high ceilings for optimal storage space. Bring your golf cart to this golf cart friendly community and hoa is only $165 a year. There is a neighborhood lake around the corner. Location is conveniently located between Richmond and Williamsburg. This home really feels brand new without the price of new construction or the wait. Shopping, golfing and vineyards all within a few miles.