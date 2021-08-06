MSU Football Camp (copy)

Marcas Grant is joined by Chris Allen (4for4, Footballguys, NBC Sports EDGE) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast catching up on the latest training camp storylines and reports. Marcas and Chris start with players returning from injuries, including the reported struggles from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he works back from a torn ACL and the slow progress of Chicago Bears pass-catching running back Tarik Cohen. Then, the hosts touch on Thursday night's return to football with the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, Marcas asks Chris about his recent write-ups on quarterbacks, covering Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team, and Daniel Jones with the New York Giants. Later, they play a game of "Either/Or" discussing who is more likely to break out between: Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields? Travis Etienne vs. Javonte Williams? Jaylen Waddle vs. Elijah Moore? Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rashod Bateman? Finally, the duo wraps up the show with rapid fire topics ranging from homebrew beers to secret grill options and more.