Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

MSU Football Camp (copy)

By Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Corydon Times-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana State's Matthew McKay maintains lead in contest to become starting quarterback. Having worked with NFL quarterbacks, Brent Vigen sees key similarities with them and one he’s coaching now.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#American Football#Msu Football Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

H2 For You: In Doubt or Not, Alabama Football Should be Ranked No. 1

We’re less than one month away from the start of the 2021 college football season, and Alabama is ranked number one in the first coaches poll of the fall. But I'm wondering where the Crimson Tide will be ranked in the first AP Poll. And so are you. We both have pretty good guesses, though, considering any defending national champion would be high up there. In the case of Alabama, it's a safer assumption than usual. It's too safe an assumption.
NFLgainesvillebizreport.com

Chris Doering Mortgage to Sponsor FWAA All-America Team and Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award

Chris Doering Mortgage has teamed up with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for the sponsorship of its 2021 Freshman All-America Team including establishing Doering’s former coach, Steve Spurrier, as the namesake of the FWAA First-Year Coach Award. This will be the 21st straight season in which the FWAA has named a Freshman All-America Team and the 20th consecutive year for the First-Year Coach, although the first time with a namesake for the award.
Michigan State247Sports

The chatter on MSU's projected starting lineup (Pre-Camp Edition)

Competition has been the central theme of Michigan State's entire offseason. The Spartans added 34 scholarship newcomers to the roster, with 19 of them coming from the high school ranks and 15 of them coming from the transfer portal. In order to do so, Michigan State mutually parted ways with 20 players, almost all of which were not going to be in the two-deep rotation for Michigan State this season. "You compete to play, you compete to stay," as Mel Tucker reiterated during Big Ten Media Day.
Minnesota StateThe Free Press

MSU football picked first in Northern Sun

MANKATO — The Minnesota State football team has been picked to win another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship by the league’s coaches. The Mavericks garnered 12 first-place votes and 168 points to top the preseason poll, with Minnesota Duluth following in second with 144 points. Augustana claimed one first-place vote...
Michigan State247Sports

LOOK: Dozens of MSU football alumni gather at Mel Tucker's house

It’s the last weekend before the start of training camp, and Michigan State’s football program appears to be making the most of it. Saturday night is the recruiting-focused portion of what’s being called “Spartan Dawg Con,” when a handful of select prospects will be on campus for an intimate look at the program. We have a list of confirmed visitors for that event here.
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

MSU football on pace for record season ticket sales

BOZEMAN, Mont. — After opting out of the 2020-21 season, Montana St. is now selling more season football tickets than ever before. Senior associate athletic director Casey Fox says he believes this season has seen such an increase in sales because of the team’s decision to opt out last year as well as an effect of COVID-19.
NFLjetnation.com

KRL Jets Camp Notes (7/31/21)

Good to be back, let’s get started with initial impressions. We’ll see if these hold true with the two other practices I’ll be attending:. – Props to the staff for the smooth movement of 1000+ fans to the practice facility. – Practice ran 2 hours and 40 minutes. – Shockingly...
College Sportswcn247.com

Bowden remembered as coaching legend on and off the field

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Bobby Bowden a “model” that other college coaches should follow saying he never lost sight of being a man of faith, a great husband and father. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer called him a “legend.” College football mourned the loss of one of its greatest coaches on Sunday as reaction poured in from across the country. Bowden, who won 377 games during his coaching career and built Florida State into one of college football’s great dynasties with two national championships, died at 91 on Sunday.
San Diego, CACollege Football News

San Diego State Aztecs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Diego State season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Brady Hoke, 2nd year, 4-4 (82-76 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 73. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 61. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 30. San Diego State Aztecs...
NFLNFL

Fantasy Football Podcast: S'more Camp Notes (aka A Conversation with Chris Allen)

Marcas Grant is joined by Chris Allen (4for4, Footballguys, NBC Sports EDGE) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast catching up on the latest training camp storylines and reports. Marcas and Chris start with players returning from injuries, including the reported struggles from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he works back from a torn ACL and the slow progress of Chicago Bears pass-catching running back Tarik Cohen. Then, the hosts touch on Thursday night's return to football with the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, Marcas asks Chris about his recent write-ups on quarterbacks, covering Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team, and Daniel Jones with the New York Giants. Later, they play a game of "Either/Or" discussing who is more likely to break out between: Trey Lance vs. Justin Fields? Travis Etienne vs. Javonte Williams? Jaylen Waddle vs. Elijah Moore? Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Rashod Bateman? Finally, the duo wraps up the show with rapid fire topics ranging from homebrew beers to secret grill options and more.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Jalen Hurts in control at Eagles training camp (PHOTOS)

Another day, another reason to believe first-year Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is ready to entrust his offense to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is doing his best to use training camp to prove he has command of the rookie head coach’s playbook. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get...
Michigan StateUSA Today

MSU Football to host 'Meet the Spartans' event on Aug. 23

Fans will have the opportunity for a firsthand look at this 2021 Michigan State Spartans during this year’s “Meet the Spartans” event on Aug. 23. Michigan State announced the annual event is back again for its 18th year. However, it will not include autograph or photo opportunities with the players at this year’s event due to safety concerns. This year’s event will be an open practice, giving fans the opportunity to view the team prepare for the season-opening match-up with Northwestern.
Michigan StateGrand Haven Tribune

'Fully comfortable': MSU football getting into swing of things under Mel Tucker

Things felt normal around the Michigan State football building on Thursday, and that alone qualifies as news. OK, maybe things weren’t exactly back to the way they’ve always been. After all, nearly everyone in and around the practice field and inside the Duffy Daugherty football building were wearing masks, and interviews were done from a safe distance as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy