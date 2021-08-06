RFP 2021-19

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Construction Services for the Boyces Wharf Drainage Improvement Project The City of Charleston is accepting Bids for construction services for the Boyces Wharf project. The WORK is located on Concord Street adjacent to the Joe Riley Waterfront Park near Boyces Wharf in Charleston, SC and generally consists of the installation of two 2'x2' grate inlets, installation of approximately 80 feet of C900 pipe with connections to new and existing inlets, resetting of an existing grate inlet top, installation of two 12" WaStop check valves (sizes to be field verified by Bidder prior to Bid), restoration of asphalt roadway, restoration of the area as needed, and traffic control, as shown on the Construction Drawings. The City will receive submittals until August 25, 2021 @ 2:00 pm at 2 George Street, Suite 2100, Charleston, SC 29401. All related documents will be available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Business, Bidline, Stormwater), or may be obtained by submitting a request to Maria Wright at wrightma@charleston-sc.gov. AD# 1953901.