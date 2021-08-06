Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans Camp Notebook: Keke Coutee's Mentor? Dez Bryant

Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

HOUSTON - Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee didn't have to venture far to find an NFL mentor.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Coutee are both from Lufkin and they work out together under the tutelage of private receivers coach David Robinson.

“Most definitely a mentor,” Coutee said. “Obviously being from the same hometown as well, so I obviously looked up to him, a big mentor.”

A former Texas Tech standout, Coutee has delivered some impressive moments at training camp so far, consistently getting open and catching the football.

As Coutee enters the final year of his four-year, $3.189 million contract and due a $920,000 base salary this year, it’s all about him stacking days and remaining healthy as he competes with Anthony Miller for the slot receiver job.

“I feel like I've grown a lot, this being my fourth year in the league,” Coutee said. “Obviously, still have more to get better at as well, so I'm just focused on different, little things every day, just focusing on one thing at a time.”

Targeted 40 times last season, Coutee caught 33 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets as his role increased when Randall Cobb, since traded to the Green Bay Packers, injured his toe. For his career, Coutee has 83 catches for 941 yards and four scores.

Now, Coutee is adapting to a new quarterback in Tyrod Taylor after building chemistry the past few seasons with disgruntled and embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson who is seeking a trade.

“Going good,” Coutee said. “Tyrod, he's a new guy, learning very well. Everybody is learning each other right now. This is a whole new team, so I feel like we're gelling pretty well right now.

“I feel like everybody is fitting in very well. We're just coming out here trying to get 1 percent better every day. I feel like we're progressing every day.”

Coutee has a history of durability problems have plagued him in the past, including multiple hamstring issues. He’s healthy now and he knows he has to stay that way.

“Learning from my past situations, past injuries, and learning how to be a pro,” Coutee said. “Take care of my body, be out there as much as I can and continuing to make plays for my team.”

Coutee’s low moment last season: a fumble, one of four overall last season with three lost. Coutee lost a fumble in a 27-20 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts as linebacker Darius Leonard punched the football out of his hands. Coutee also lost a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens that was returned for a touchdown.

Unlike the past when he was benched and was firmly in former coach Bill O'Brien's doghouse, Coutee kept getting opportunities to make up for his mistake.

“Every day is a new day,” Coutee said. “Every day is a new opportunity, as well. So that's in the past and I'm focusing on this year with this team.”

With Cobb gone, Coutee has a prime opportunity to contribute. Wide receiver is one the most competitive situations on the roster.

“I feel like this is more sticking to my routine, being ready when my number is called and just being able to make plays when the ball is in the air,” Coutee said. “So, that's what I'm going to continue to do. I feel like it's wide open opportunities. Just sticking to myself, as I said before, continuing to make plays for this team.”

“We've got a lot of different talent in that room from one to the bottom, as well. Everybody brings something different to the table, a great group of guys, so I feel like we all can make plays.”

Pharaoh Brown makes big impression

Pharaoh Brown slipped behind the defense in the red zone, finding a seam in the back of the end zone for a touchdown catch.

Activated this week from the non-football injury list, the 6-foot-6, 258-pound former Oregon standout is reinforcing his value to the Texans as an imposing tight end who can catch passes, break tackles and block.

Re-signed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract, the former Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns player has excellent size and all-around skills for the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mxs8g_0bKOwaFG00

In 13 games with nine starts, Brown caught 14 passes on 16 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“Well, it's good to have him back," Texans coach David Culley said ."Obviously, size does matter, and getting him back and getting him in the swing of things. He's starting to get more and more and more reps right now with us, and he's one of those guys that we're counting on at that position to be able to help us.”

Brown overcome a serious leg injury suffered in college that nearly cost him his leg and is coming off the best year of his career.

The Texans like Brown's versatility.

"You can ask him to do different things, whether it’s align him away from the formation, align him as a fullback, align him as a tight end in-line, align him as an off-the-ball tight end," Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said during the season. "He finds ways to make it work and to excel at it. I’m very pleased with Pharaoh. He does a really good job in both the run game and pass game. He’s just a good football player.”

“He’s done a really good job of bringing a physical element to us, particularly in the run game. Being so big and long, he does a really good job of not only using those tools and being physical, but being a student of the game and really taking pride in knowing basically a multitude of positions.”

No deal for free agent WR

The Texans' No. 1 personnel issue is, in the view of most, all about QB Deshaun Watson, who is in the building but not working on the field.

Meanwhile, in other personnel news, the Texans aren't signing former Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway after working him out Friday, according to a league source.

The Texans didn't immediately sign former Boston College linebacker Connor Strachan.

Pettway was invited to the Texans' rookie minicamp.

Pettway played collegiately at Iowa State after transferring from Arkansas.

He was an honorable-mention All-Big 12 selection. In 2019, he caught 55 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns.

In his final season at Arkansas, Pettway caught 30 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

Strachan last played in The Spring League.

$4 million spent on locker room, training room

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair and his family have invested roughly $4 million to significantly upgrade and modernize their locker room and training room.

The locker room has red neon lights, which sets a tone of futuristic design.

The players’ large red-and-blue lockers feature spacious leather seats.

Every player has a safe for their valuables, shoe and shoulder pad dryers, a helmet ventilator, and personal television screens that feature the daily schedule along with messages from coaches.

There are fuel bars located in the locker room that includes customized healthy snacks. Every piece of fabric is anti-microbial to provide a sanitary environment.

“The locker room is beautiful,” Texans safety and special-teams ace A.J. Moore said. “I thank (general manager) Nick (Caserio) and (executive vice president of football operations) Jack Easterby, Mr. McNair. We really thank them for that. It's been a long time coming, but it's finally done and we're very grateful.”

“My favorite thing is the neon light, it's super cool. Everything is comfortable in there. Come on, you know, new smell, everything. We're excited.”

During the tour of the locker room, in a video posted on the Texans’ website, McNair said: "The locker room is important to y’all. Y’all are important to me.”

Added Caserio: "We have done some things during the offseason, made some modifications to the facility. Appreciative of the support of ownership and the capital commitments they made with the new locker room and training space. With all of that designed to give the players and staff the resources they need to be successful and give them the opportunity to go out and perform to the best of their ability."

Comments / 0

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
797
Followers
455
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Dez Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Texans Camp Notebook#Texas Tech#The Green Bay Packers#The Indianapolis Colts#Las Vegas Raiders#Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Camp: Keke Coutee On His 'Wide-Open Opportunity"

HOUSTON -- Keke Coutee has the potential to be something special for the Houston Texans offense. His biggest problem: consistency. In three seasons since being drafted out of Texas Tech, Coutee has never met the expectations of what Houston looks for in a slot receiver. Sure, there's been glimpses of high-end play, but there's also been a handful of mistakes that have cost Houston wins.
NFLKTRE

Keke Coutee ready for a fresh start with new coaching staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A new coaching staff could be the change Keke Coutee neeeds as he enters the fourth year of his NFL career. The former Lufkin Panther has shown signs of just how good he can be as a slot receiver in the NFL but consistency has not been the friend of Coutee.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Camp Notebook: Tyrod Reveals Thoughts on Deshaun

HOUSTON -- Tyrod Taylor isn't new to this role. He's done it twice before in the past three seasons. The Texans are hopeful that Taylor can be the guy for the start of the 2021 season. He already understands what David Culley is looking for in a quarterback. He also has practice working with pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton for his time in Los Angeles.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
Action News Jax

Watson practices with Houston Texans on 1st day of camp

Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Lazar’s Notebook: How Did Cam Newton, Mac Jones Look on First Day of Camp?

Foxboro, MA — The Patriots opened training camp with a two-hour practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday morning. As an extension of June’s minicamp, Bill Belichick’s team practiced without pads once again. The pads will go on next week, per Belichick. For now, the contact is minimal.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Intel on QB Matthew Stafford From SI's Albert Breer

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road this weekend to join the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice, and Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter and Lead Content Strategist had boots on the ground in Oxnard, Calif. to observe the workout. Breer dropped his MMQB column as he does the Monday...
NFLOskaloosa Herald

Colts Notebook: Moore arrives at camp in style

WESTFIELD — Kenny Moore II had a unique escort into training camp Tuesday at Grand Park. Sitting in the backset of a two-seat IndyCar, the Indianapolis Colts cornerback was chauffeured by Arrow McLaren driving star Patricio O’Ward. The 22-year-old racer has recorded his first two career wins in the IndyCar Series this season, but he took things easy on Moore.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Pharaoh Brown: Begins camp on NFI list

Brown (undisclosed) was placed on the NFI list Wednesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Brown re-signed with Houston on a one-year, $2.2 million deal in the spring, but he's not healthy entering training camp. The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games in 2020 and caught 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Deshaun Watson on field for Texans' training camp

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was on the field Wednesday for the team's first training camp practice. Watson was taking snaps in a red No. 4 jersey but was also participating in drills wearing a hoodie. Fellow quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taking reps with the first team. Texans general manager...

Comments / 0

Community Policy