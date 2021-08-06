Lickety Split charity event will reward dashers with DQ banana splits

Crystal Cox, executive director for the Untied Way of South Central Kentucky, stands outside of the organization's new office on West Mount Vernon Street. Cox is helping to organize the Lickety Split 350 Yard Dash, to be held Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

They say a journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step, but in this case, you don’t have to walk that far to help the community – only 350 yards.

Even better, those who choose to brave that distance will be rewarded at the end of their journey with a Dairy Queen banana split.

The Lickety Split 350 Yard Dash will take place on Friday, August 20. Participants will begin at the Fountain Square in Somerset and run, walk, saunter, or move down East Mount Vernon in their method of choice. The dash ends at the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion, just a couple of blocks away.

There, Dairy Queen banana splits will await participants.

As Crystal Cox, executive director for United Way of South Central Kentucky, points out, people have to at least be registered to receive those ice cream treats – whether or not you participate in the actual dash.

The beginning and ending lines were chosen, Cox said, because they both highlight two of downtown Somerset’s focal points. And since one – the Fountain Square – belongs to County Government, and the other – the Farmers Market – belongs to the City, it's a great way to show the partnership between the two governing bodies.

Cox gave credit to County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley for the idea, as well as coming up with the “Lickety Split” theme and asking Dairy Queen owner Dan Cheshire to participate.

“We’re pretty sure that it’s the shortest foot race in Kentucky,” she said.

Kelley called it a “race for the rest of us.”

“I just thought about it a couple years ago, but it was too late to plan it,” Kelley said. “Then, we had COVID-19 last year, that stopped everything. But basically, the idea is a fun run. … We thought about billing it as a 0.5K, but the course was too short.”

He said the event was basically an ice cream social that will raise money for the local United Way.

Cox explained, “One of the reasons that all of the people who have been involved with it are so excited is because the our local United Way does so much for our community. We support 27 partner agencies across the 10-county Lake Cumberland area.”

United Way takes the money raised from events like this as well as through donations and spreads it around to those agencies where it is most needed.

“People will know that not only are they having fun, but they’re going to be helping their neighbors and the community that we all live in. That’s always a plus,” she said.

She stressed that the event will be “very family friendly.” There will be costume contests, and folks will be allowed to bring their leashed pets for the outdoors part of the festivities.

“We encourage people to be creative in the theme of bananas and banana splits,” she said.

There will also be a prize for the largest registered team.

There might be a prize or two for the dash itself, but Cox said the race is not about being competitive.

“I feel like kids will be competitive. We will have some prizes, but we are not targeting this as a competitive race. We want families to come out, have some fun, enjoy some fellowship and see downtown,” she said.

Good Times Event Service will be on hand to time the event, which Cox acknowledged would be a challenge for them to keep everything straight if the banana-participants bunch up.

People and teams can pre-register by going to the event’s website: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/KY/Somerset/LicketySplit.

The pre-registering cost is $18, and that includes the dash, a shirt and a banana split.

People can also register at the event for $25. Cox said that shirts could only be guaranteed for those who pre-register.

Registration on the day and check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Fountain Square. The race is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve got it early enough that people can still make it to the local home high school football games,” she said. “We really feel like people can run or walk the race, enjoy their banana splits, and still be able to make it to the games.”

During those times, East Mount Vernon Street will be closed to traffic from College to Main streets. Main Street itself will be left open for vehicles.

Parking will be available in any downtown public lots such as at the Pulaski County Judicial Center or behind the Pulaski County Courthouse. The only lot that will be closed is the space around the Farmers Market – organizers need that lot to conduct the event, Cox said.

She also said that the dash is rain or shine, unless the weather is predicted to be severe.

“If it’s looking like rain, we encourage you to bring a poncho or a raincoat. Avoid umbrellas just for safety. We don’t want people poking each other with umbrellas,” she said.