Paul Chelimo, who earned multiple All-America honors at UNC-Greensboro, has advanced to the finals of the 5,000 meters in track and field at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Chelimo, the silver medalist in the distance at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, finished second in the second of two heats in 13 minutes, 30.15 seconds. The top five runners in each heat plus the next five fastest advanced to the final, scheduled for 8 a.m. EDT Friday.