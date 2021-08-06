Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

The Going Rate For A Flat Acre In Beverly Hills? $33 Million

By Neal Leitereg
Forbes
 4 days ago

It's not every day that a prime piece of Beverly Hills becomes available, making this $33-million estate something of a rarity in today's market. Spread across two side-by-side lots in the Flats section, the two-house compound with a tennis court is about as choice as it gets, according to listing agent Jonathan Nash with Beverly Hills-based Hilton & Hyland. "When it comes to property in the Flats of Beverly Hills, it's very rare to find one with two legal lots that combine for an acre. It's a unique offering; there are very few properties with this kind of land south of Sunset Boulevard."

