Blaine County, ID

Heavy Metal

Idaho Mountain Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Metals Recycling processed literal tons of scrap metal with a portable baler out Ohio Gulch this week—part of the 200-300 tons of metal it handles for the Blaine County Recycle Center each year. This batch will be shredded and hauled to a mill, which will melt it down to form new products, said Nick Snyder of United Metals. “We help establish recycling plans with each landfill to make sure together we keep as much material out of the landfill as possible and help keep it in the supply chain,” Snyder said.

