Pause on student loan payments extended through January

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Friday issued what it says will be the final extension to a student loan moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through Jan. 31, 2022. Interest rates...

The Biden Administration Has Extended The Student Loan Freeze

One in six adults has student loans. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the college experience for both active students and graduates. Students spent the majority of last year learning remotely, while now, some universities are requiring the COVID vaccine upon re-entry. For grads, the pandemic has been a source of economic insecurity, making it difficult for to keep up with student loan payments. At the onset of the crisis, the Department of Education suspended payments. This provided some relief, but the resume date was to be January 2021. Now, after pushing the date back to September 30, President Biden has directed the Department of Education to further delay payments until January 2022.
Loan Repayment Pause Continues

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images — The temporary pause on student loan repayment has been extended to January 31, 2022 for the final time, the Department of Education announced Friday. Repayments were originally scheduled to resume October 1, 2021. This is the fourth time that the repayment pause has been extended since...
Student debt | Borrowers relieved as President Biden extends loan repayments

ATLANTA — During the pandemic, even one of Georgia’s largest industries was halted. Atlanta filmmaker and screenwriter Jeremy Thao said it left people in his industry uncertain about the future. “Every few minutes, another person on the set announced that they had just lost another paid gig off of their...
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Another Relief Payment Come This Year?

(CBS New York) — Stimulus checks have helped families during COVID, especially those that lost income. The pandemic continues, as the Delta variant pushes case numbers up among the unvaccinated in many states. But life around the country is settling into a new normal, and economic conditions are generally improving. The rising economy isn’t lifting everyone, however. Some people’s finances have improved, while other people’s have not. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many states have already discontinued the federal unemployment bonus. Meanwhile, the federal eviction moratorium ends this week, and millions of people are still short of food and behind on bills. As of July 15, the new Child Tax Credit is helping some families. Despite the available aid, a fourth stimulus check might better serve those still in need. Can Americans expect another payment in 2021?
$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
4th stimulus check status: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teacher payments, $600 for Californians

The US economy may be showing signs of recovering. But that hasn't damped support for a fourth stimulus check across the US. A petition on the website Change.org calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids is closing in on 3 million signatures. Congress, however, has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, with the goal of passing the legislation in the next few days before turning its attention to hammering out a budget reconciliation package over the coming months.
Recurring Stimulus Checks’ Reality

The online petition that was started in order to organize the demand for the recurring stimulus checks in the United States of America, has almost reached its goal. The “change.org” petition was started with a view to achieving at least 3 million supporters. It demands a total of 2000 USD monthly payments from the federal government. The petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, along with her husband.
Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what's in it for you

After weeks of back and forth, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning -- it was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Elizabeth Warren schools a billionaire on why he receives Social Security: 'It's not charity'

Late last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren engaged in a conversation with Ken Langone, an American billionaire and the founder of the home improvement company Home Depot. During the discussion, the businessman asked Warren why he received Social Security benefits. He argued that, as a billionaire, he should not be entitled to a payout from the government. In response, the Senator explained how measures of social security work. She also shared details about Real Corporate Profits Tax, a proposed minimum tax on corporations. The exchange has since gone viral, with dozens of social media users praising Warren for her well-explained response to Langone.

