There’s just over 2 weeks to go before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium and investors are buying U.S. dollars on the premise that the Fed will set the stage for tapering in September. The U.S. economy came roaring back this summer as vaccinations increased. Last week’s strong non-farm payrolls report sealed the deal for bets on monetary tightening. Consumer prices are due for release on Wednesday and a good number would reinforce expectations for taper in the fall, driving the dollar higher. USD/JPY, which rose to its highest level in 3 weeks could extend its gains towards 111 while EUR/USD, which dropped to its lowest level since April could continue to slide towards 1.16.